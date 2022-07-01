Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.47.

Shares of CZR opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

