B. Riley Cuts Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target to $16.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

