Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRDO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

CRDO stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

