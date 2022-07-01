CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Evercore ISI

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $157.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $154.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.73.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,493.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,306.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after buying an additional 317,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

