Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $147.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.56. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

