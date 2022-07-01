FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $940.55

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 940.55 ($11.54) and traded as low as GBX 830 ($10.18). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 849 ($10.42), with a volume of 98,712 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.60) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 940.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,016.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The company has a market cap of £921.58 million and a PE ratio of 29.48.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.