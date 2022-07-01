Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.95. Energous shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 159,595 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,843.41% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

