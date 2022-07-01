Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.52

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.52 and traded as low as C$11.10. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 365,915 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$66.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

