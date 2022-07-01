Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) (TSE:BU)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.35. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 126,351 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 million, a PE ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BUROF)
