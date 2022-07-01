Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.40

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $7.04. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 370 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 0.95%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

