Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.13

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and traded as low as $2.70. Affimed shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 652,348 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.51.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 58.18% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Affimed by 461.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 189,243 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $1,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 520,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,112,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

