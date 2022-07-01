Comparing Moxian (BVI) (MOXC) & Its Peers

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) is one of 145 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Moxian (BVI) to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Moxian (BVI) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors 345 2391 4583 59 2.59

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 77.47%. Given Moxian (BVI)’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moxian (BVI) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 -$2.74 million -7.69 Moxian (BVI) Competitors $868.32 million -$2.10 million -27.52

Moxian (BVI)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI). Moxian (BVI) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI)’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors -37.85% -1,392.30% -6.24%

About Moxian (BVI) (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

