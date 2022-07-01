Financial Contrast: Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) vs. RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of RxSight shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and RxSight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb N/A N/A N/A RxSight -212.04% -251.55% -37.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bausch + Lomb and RxSight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 0 4 8 0 2.67 RxSight 0 0 6 0 3.00

Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus price target of $23.10, suggesting a potential upside of 51.57%. RxSight has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 40.86%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than RxSight.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and RxSight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.42 $182.00 million N/A N/A RxSight $22.59 million 17.14 -$48.69 million ($5.43) -2.59

Bausch + Lomb has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Summary

Bausch + Lomb beats RxSight on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments and treatments for various eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases; and and contact lenses for therapeutic use. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and instrumental tools and technologies for the treatment of corneal, cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

RxSight Company Profile (Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

