InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Head-To-Head Review

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -278.07% -0.58% Navient 18.20% 14.12% 0.47%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Navient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 1 6 2 0 2.11

Navient has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.32%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Navient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Navient’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A Navient $3.45 billion 0.60 $717.00 million $3.69 3.79

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

Navient beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners (Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as asset recovery services on FFELP loans owned by other institutions. It also owns, originates, acquires, and services refinance and in-school private education loans; and offers healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, consulting engagement, and public health programs, as well as business processing services to state governments, agencies, court systems, municipalities, and parking and tolling authorities. In addition, the company provides customizable solutions for its clients that include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, other healthcare providers, and public health departments; and corporate liquidity portfolio services. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

