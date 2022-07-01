Analyzing AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -40.26% -21.82% -11.23%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75

Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $101.33, suggesting a potential upside of 157.26%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Exact Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnPac Bio-Medical Science $2.82 million 1.98 -$18.63 million N/A N/A Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 3.92 -$595.63 million ($4.32) -9.12

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

