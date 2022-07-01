The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) & Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Financial Survey

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Rating) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A Alleghany 7.71% 8.22% 2.33%

Volatility & Risk

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Seibels Bruce Group and Alleghany, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alleghany 0 2 1 0 2.33

Alleghany has a consensus price target of $843.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.23%. Given Alleghany’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alleghany is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Alleghany’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alleghany $12.00 billion 0.93 $1.03 billion $67.45 12.35

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Summary

Alleghany beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. This segment distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, umbrella/excess, general, directors' and officers', and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. This segment distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment provides precision automated machine tool solutions; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; design, engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a toy and musical instrument company, and structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 77 acres of property. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

