Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) PT at $10.90

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:LEV opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $797.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.01. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

