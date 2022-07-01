Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPPMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $277.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.53.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

