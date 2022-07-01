Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$55.86

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

TSE EIF opened at C$42.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.28.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 4.0600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 136.77%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

