Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 413.75 ($5.08).

BRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.31), for a total value of £18,139.06 ($22,253.78).

BRW opened at GBX 510.05 ($6.26) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 511.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 410.29. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 527 ($6.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.60.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

