Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) PT at $17.92

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $12.60 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

