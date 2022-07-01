Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $724,067.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,565,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky acquired 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

