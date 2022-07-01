Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,286,592.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

