Brokerages Set European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT at $31.29

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Willis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $752,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock worth $110,187,500. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,167,000 after buying an additional 249,649 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 615,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after buying an additional 329,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after buying an additional 84,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 473.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 500,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 146.83. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. Equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

