Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $124.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $129.87 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

