Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average is $88.40.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,862 shares of company stock worth $894,779 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,412,000 after buying an additional 263,458 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

