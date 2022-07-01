Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,862 shares of company stock worth $894,779. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Toro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,991,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

