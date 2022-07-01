Societe Generale Lowers Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target to €715.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €795.00 ($845.74) to €715.00 ($760.64) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPRUY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($744.68) to €706.00 ($751.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($794.68) price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.25.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kering has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

