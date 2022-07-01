BTIG Research Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $72.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.79.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE U opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.74.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.