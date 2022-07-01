Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $72.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on U. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Unity Software stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

