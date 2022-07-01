Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.00.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.77.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $620,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.