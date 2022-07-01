Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

