Stifel Nicolaus Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $60.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.16.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.63. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $321.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,268 shares of company stock worth $1,169,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Wayfair by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.