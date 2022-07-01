Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.23.

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Vale by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,013,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vale by 112.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vale by 196.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 808,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 535,058 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vale by 584.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

