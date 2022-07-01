Stifel Nicolaus Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $60.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on W. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.16.

W opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.63. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $321.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,897. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

