Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.00.

WTS stock opened at $122.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average is $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.77%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 610,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

