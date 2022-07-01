Cowen Cuts Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $120.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $122.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average is $147.83. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

