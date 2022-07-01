Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $132.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

CGEAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $67.45 and a 52 week high of $97.70.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

