Brokerages Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Price Target at 32.00

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 32.00.

EE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at 19.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of 19.01 and a 12-month high of 30.82.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

