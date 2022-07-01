Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $34.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 729.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $377.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.82. Chuy’s has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $38.08.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

