YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

YPF stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.76. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

