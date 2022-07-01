Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $51.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after buying an additional 1,102,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 470,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

