Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $213.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $154.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 30.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Acuity Brands by 128.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

