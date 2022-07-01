United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $51.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several brokerages have commented on UNFI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $12,956,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $10,089,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNFI stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

