Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 155 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.76) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.79) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 166.23 ($2.04).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 126.66 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.82. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £35.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.45%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($466,414.55).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

