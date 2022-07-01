JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPK. Berenberg Bank lowered Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,380 ($16.93) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($25.33) to GBX 2,020 ($24.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,961 ($24.06) to GBX 1,525 ($18.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,663.33 ($20.41).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 967.60 ($11.87) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 933.40 ($11.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.57). The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,138.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,322.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

