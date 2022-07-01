Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Wise (LON:WISE)

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.26) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($11.66) to GBX 700 ($8.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.
LON WISE opened at GBX 297.40 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 355.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 503.52. Wise has a 1 year low of GBX 285 ($3.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.43).
About Wise (Get Rating)
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
