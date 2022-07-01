Reviewing BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNP Paribas and VersaBank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas $52.36 billion 1.13 $11.23 billion N/A N/A VersaBank $75.30 million 2.65 $17.80 million $0.67 10.87

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.

Dividends

BNP Paribas pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. VersaBank pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of BNP Paribas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BNP Paribas and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas 19.14% 7.51% 0.34% VersaBank 21.25% 8.29% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas and VersaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas 0 4 6 0 2.60 VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00

BNP Paribas presently has a consensus target price of $65.59, indicating a potential upside of 173.29%. Given BNP Paribas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BNP Paribas is more favorable than VersaBank.

Summary

VersaBank beats BNP Paribas on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNP Paribas Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services. It also provides commercial, and personal banking and services, including financing and leasing services, financing of individuals, and digital banking services, as well as current and savings account products, equipment leasing and financing solutions, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers investment and protection services, which includes borrowers' insurance, which protects the insured party from the unexpected when taking out a mortgage, personal, auto, or consumer loan; savings and protection solutions comprising life insurance, employee savings, retirement savings, etc.; asset management, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

VersaBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

