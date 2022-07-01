Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,920 shares of company stock worth $161,966. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

