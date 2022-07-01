Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $4.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASPU. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,186,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 823,125 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

